DIA (DIA) One Day Volume Tops $27.43 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. DIA has a total market cap of $44.23 million and approximately $27.43 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIA token can currently be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00005144 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DIA has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00052617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00126423 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00294266 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00071628 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00069700 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. The official website for DIA is diadata.org . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights

