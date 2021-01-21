Diamant Asset Management Inc. Acquires 12,210 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 98.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,210 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for about 2.1% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,615,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,493,000 after acquiring an additional 385,538 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 522,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,970,000 after acquiring an additional 256,857 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 370,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,403,000 after acquiring an additional 184,300 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at $34,870,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.1% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 987,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,699,000 after acquiring an additional 158,439 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,946. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

