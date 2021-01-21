Diamant Asset Management Inc. Acquires 29,108 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 133.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares during the period. Ping Identity comprises approximately 1.3% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ping Identity worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ping Identity by 45.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,720,000 after acquiring an additional 830,623 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 154,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 66,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 263.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 57.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,204,000 after purchasing an additional 795,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 2,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $83,899.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,580,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,132,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,134,540 shares of company stock worth $136,354,371 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PING shares. Pritchard Capital cut their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.24.

Shares of PING traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.07. The company had a trading volume of 18,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,631. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.14, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

