Diamond (DMD) Market Cap Reaches $4.65 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Diamond has a market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $1,529.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00004255 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Diamond has traded down 29.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001053 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 66.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00091150 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,565,129 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

