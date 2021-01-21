Diamond Platform Token Market Capitalization Tops $3.79 Million (DPT)

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, Diamond Platform Token has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Diamond Platform Token has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $2,130.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond Platform Token token can now be bought for about $2.20 or 0.00007166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Diamond Platform Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00061781 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.77 or 0.00533822 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00040687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,172.59 or 0.03822139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00017403 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Diamond Platform Token Token Profile

DPT is a token. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,723,082 tokens. The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond Platform Token is cdiamondcoin.com . Diamond Platform Token’s official message board is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin . Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Certified Diamond Coin is a standard token created on Ethereum blockchain and backed by diamonds of 0.05 carats or more. CDC can be used for depositing and safeguarding capital, as well as for making payments. CDC pricing is based on diamonds. This aims to deliver a stability guarantee that is absent from similar stablecoins linked to financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Diamond Platform Token

Diamond Platform Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond Platform Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond Platform Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Platform Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond Platform Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.