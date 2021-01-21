DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods traded as high as $68.00 and last traded at $67.84, with a volume of 949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.16.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Cleveland Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

In related news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $2,082,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $185,490.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,968,394.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 194,060 shares of company stock worth $12,320,340. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $454,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (NYSE:DKS)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

