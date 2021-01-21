Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $868.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 3.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $995.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at about $11,667,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 120.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after buying an additional 697,716 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth about $1,079,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 499.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 149,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 124,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.8% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,285,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,097,000 after buying an additional 121,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

