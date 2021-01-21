Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Trading 8.4% Higher

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 5,004,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 4,950,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 164.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 96,856 shares in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

