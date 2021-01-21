Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.42 Million

Equities analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to post $71.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.80 million. Digi International posted sales of $62.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year sales of $297.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $295.37 million to $299.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $289.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $73.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.04 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGII. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti cut Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Digi International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 42,099 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $730,417.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,857.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $134,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,501 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digi International by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 164,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 46,773 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Digi International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 142,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Digi International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Digi International by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Digi International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $575.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. Digi International has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

