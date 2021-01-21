Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Trading Down 6.3%

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $16.05. 860,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,899,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $509.04 million, a PE ratio of -145.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.97.

Diginex Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQOS)

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients.

