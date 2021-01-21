Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,520,000 after buying an additional 1,385,679 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,902,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,958,000 after buying an additional 161,923 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,305,000 after buying an additional 328,076 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,186,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,956,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,132,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,991,000 after purchasing an additional 185,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $140.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.27.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 784,136 shares in the company, valued at $117,000,932.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $150,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $150,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $8,104,878. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

