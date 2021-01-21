DigitalBits (XDB) Market Cap Reaches $11.45 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $11.45 million and approximately $304,833.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.94 or 0.00334023 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00031686 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003875 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001155 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.75 or 0.01388620 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

DigitalBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.