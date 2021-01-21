Digitex City (DGTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.57 Million

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. One Digitex City token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00060909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.85 or 0.00529909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00042221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,316.57 or 0.03836417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00016331 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00012915 BTC.

About Digitex City

Digitex City (DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com

Buying and Selling Digitex City

Digitex City can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

