Digitex City (DGTX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.07 Million

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. One Digitex City token can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex City has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00059998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.93 or 0.00517134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00039474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,096.98 or 0.03685246 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00016978 BTC.

Digitex City Token Profile

Digitex City (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com

Digitex City Token Trading

Digitex City can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

