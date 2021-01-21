Digitex Futures (DGTX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.53 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Futures token can currently be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00062101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.93 or 0.00574513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00042474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,186.05 or 0.03851311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016688 BTC.

Digitex Futures is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

