Digitex Token (DGTX) Market Cap Tops $4.31 Million

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Digitex Token has traded down 49.7% against the dollar. One Digitex Token token can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Digitex Token has a total market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00059515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $151.64 or 0.00512644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00039432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,097.73 or 0.03711019 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00017055 BTC.

Digitex Token Profile

DGTX is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

Digitex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

