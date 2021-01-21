Digiwage Trading Up 17% Over Last Week (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Digiwage token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Digiwage has a market cap of $43,026.50 and $1.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 73.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digiwage Token Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 tokens. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Token Trading

Digiwage can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.