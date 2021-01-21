DigixDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $28.00 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $28.00 million and approximately $91,770.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for about $226.50 or 0.00724114 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00061706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.39 or 0.00544725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00041087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,206.20 or 0.03856207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00017104 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DGD is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 123,615 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

