Diligence Price Hits $0.0002 (IRA)

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded 84.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, Diligence has traded 55.2% higher against the US dollar. One Diligence token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Diligence has a total market cap of $3,348.65 and $5.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Diligence Token Profile

Diligence (IRA) is a token. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Diligence’s official website is ira-africa.com

Diligence Token Trading

Diligence can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diligence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diligence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diligence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

