Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Upgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $31.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dillard’s from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Dillard’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $69.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dillard’s has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $72.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $2.29. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $173,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,420,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,986,000 after buying an additional 61,505 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 318,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,519 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,303,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

