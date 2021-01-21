Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 10,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $669,649.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,677,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $3,545,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,692,414.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,096 shares of company stock worth $17,940,927. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Diodes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Diodes by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Diodes by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Diodes by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $79.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diodes has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $81.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.85 and its 200 day moving average is $59.50. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

