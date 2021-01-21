Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.47

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.47 and traded as high as $70.56. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $69.06, with a volume of 1,675,328 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.47.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.