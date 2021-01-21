Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) Stock Price Down 5%

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) dropped 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.99 and last traded at $8.03. Approximately 316,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 223,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.38% of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

