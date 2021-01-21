Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV) rose 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $107.21 and last traded at $107.20. Approximately 798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.