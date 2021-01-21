DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO) (TSE:DRT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.92

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO) (TSE:DRT) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and traded as high as $3.00. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO) shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 75,649 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of C$242.19 million and a PE ratio of -16.53.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO) (TSE:DRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$61.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO) (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

