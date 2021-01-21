Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.

Discover Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by 35.4% over the last three years.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $99.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $100.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.02.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.94.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

