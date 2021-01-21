Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $93.00 and last traded at $94.24. 5,966,026 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 3,203,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.94.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day moving average is $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,022,000 after buying an additional 7,836,633 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,482,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,092,000 after buying an additional 1,997,538 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,683,000 after buying an additional 816,352 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 913,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,633,000 after purchasing an additional 606,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

