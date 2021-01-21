DistX Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. One DistX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. DistX has a total market cap of $24,295.26 and approximately $186.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DistX has traded 85.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00050759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00126248 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00075165 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00285052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00067829 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000715 BTC.

DistX Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 tokens. The official website for DistX is www.distx.io

Buying and Selling DistX

DistX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

