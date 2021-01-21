DMM: Governance (DMG) Market Capitalization Tops $23.84 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $23.84 million and $3.89 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMM: Governance token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DMM: Governance Token Profile

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,659,109 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,945,907 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao

DMM: Governance Token Trading

