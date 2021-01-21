DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,317 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

In related news, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $299,673.66. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total value of $1,745,301.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,585,642.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $286.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $293.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

