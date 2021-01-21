DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,395 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth $33,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.82.

CCI opened at $159.06 on Thursday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.67. The company has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 99.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

