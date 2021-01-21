DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 56,579 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,837 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 56,579 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7,661.4% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 49,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 48,880 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 656.4% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,785 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,335 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $48.09 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $54.53. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBA. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.22.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

