DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 6,735 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $18,303,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 50,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.71.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $263.30 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.48 and a 200 day moving average of $246.27. The firm has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 96.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

