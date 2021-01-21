DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 875 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 88.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,012,000 after acquiring an additional 213,457 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 163.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 228,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,754,000 after acquiring an additional 141,709 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in Align Technology by 280.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 189,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,971,000 after buying an additional 139,592 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 137.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 138,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after buying an additional 80,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Align Technology by 380.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 87,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,697,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $564.37 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $579.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $533.89 and its 200 day moving average is $396.92.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.00.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 16,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.83, for a total transaction of $7,252,525.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,018.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.34, for a total value of $1,635,454.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,887.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,887 shares of company stock worth $68,176,174 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

