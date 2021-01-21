DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 9,070 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Snap were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $52.20 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.07.

In other Snap news, insider Jared Grusd sold 33,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,212.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,828,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,320,892.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $2,534,142.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,381,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,176,496.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,487 shares of company stock worth $19,676,831 in the last 90 days.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

