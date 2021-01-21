DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 9,605 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 1,773.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $325,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,847 shares in the company, valued at $15,992,572.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $313,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,561,828.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,264 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $63.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

