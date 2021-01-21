DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $176.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $195.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.73.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $168,438.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,633 shares in the company, valued at $827,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $70,197.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

