DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $736.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $725.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $689.76. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,978,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.67.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

