DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,133,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,924,000 after acquiring an additional 259,582 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 42.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,628 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,728,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,487,000 after purchasing an additional 379,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,449,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,685,000 after purchasing an additional 185,477 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.35.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $113,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $196,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,698 shares of company stock worth $30,791,294. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $167.95 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $174.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The stock has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.03.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.2678 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

