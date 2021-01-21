DNB Asset Management AS Buys 17,366 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,366 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Southern were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 0.5% in the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 9,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SO stock opened at $60.65 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.17.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

