DNB Asset Management AS Buys 2,407 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,600,000 after buying an additional 3,995,923 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,800,851,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,705,000 after purchasing an additional 801,813 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,711,000 after purchasing an additional 370,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 683,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,496,000 after purchasing an additional 61,456 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $382.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $378.97 and a 200 day moving average of $382.68. The firm has a market cap of $109.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.77, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.26 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.54.

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $925,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,384 shares of company stock valued at $70,857,108. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

