DNB Asset Management AS Buys 2,939 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 405.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

INFO stock opened at $89.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $101.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.74.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,009,450.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,559.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,414.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,882 shares of company stock worth $1,434,500. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

