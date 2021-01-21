DNB Asset Management AS Buys 3,505 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,882,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Laurentian upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.42.

Shares of PPG opened at $144.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.85 and a 200 day moving average of $130.43. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

