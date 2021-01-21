DNB Asset Management AS Buys 3,672 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,233 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 96.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,886,000 after buying an additional 1,611,565 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,565.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $121,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,437 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $63,897,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.3% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,280,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 643.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 576,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,789,000 after purchasing an additional 498,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $115.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.56 and a 200 day moving average of $99.71. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 136.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.48.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

