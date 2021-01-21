DNB Asset Management AS Buys 3,717 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 161.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $71.58 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,579.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

