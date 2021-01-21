DNB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $156.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $162.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

