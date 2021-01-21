DNB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in The Progressive by 31.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 21.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $96.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.40.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $514,625.30. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,211,463.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,684 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.