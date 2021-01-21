DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,177 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $89.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.