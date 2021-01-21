DNB Asset Management AS Has $10.95 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $40,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 50.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $120,437.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,360,123. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

WM stock opened at $115.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.74 and its 200 day moving average is $113.98. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

