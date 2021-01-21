DNB Asset Management AS Has $5.52 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 0.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Corteva by 3.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 6.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

In related news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $469,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $44.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

